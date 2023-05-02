U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

ANSS opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

