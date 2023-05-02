U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $4,986,846. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

