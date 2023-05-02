U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,846. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

