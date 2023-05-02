U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,004 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

NET opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

