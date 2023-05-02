Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

TRMB opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

