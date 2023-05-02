The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 49.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 39.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $3,907,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 44.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.