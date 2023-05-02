Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) Trading Up 11.6%

Tele Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMLL – Get Rating) shares were up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,120% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Tele Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

About Tele Group

Millennium Energy Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in seeking and finding business activities that it can finance and merge. It operates through the following business segments: Drilling and Development of Oil and Gas Properties, Acquisition of Land for Future Development, and Acquisition of Businesses in the Energy Business.

