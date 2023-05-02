Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after purchasing an additional 197,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

