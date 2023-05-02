SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.19.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

