Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

