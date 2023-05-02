SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.3 %

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Stories

