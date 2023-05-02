Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Decreases By 5.7%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 608,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $123.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

