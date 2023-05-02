Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Schneider National Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 47.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $889,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Schneider National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Schneider National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

