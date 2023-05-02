Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.66 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.53 billion $4.49 million -7.27

Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 415.87%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

