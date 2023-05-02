Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $111,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

