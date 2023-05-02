ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 33,775.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.