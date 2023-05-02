Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.