Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Overstock.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $886.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $231,686,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 163,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

