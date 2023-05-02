Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
OSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Overstock.com Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $886.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $231,686,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 163,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
