Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

