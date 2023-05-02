NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,900 ($86.21).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.70) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,500 ($81.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.21) to GBX 7,500 ($93.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($81.28), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($430,807.10). Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,740 ($84.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,306 ($53.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,082 ($88.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,708.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,192.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,527.40%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

