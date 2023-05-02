Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
