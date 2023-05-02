Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

