Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q3 guidance at $1.00-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.00-$1.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

