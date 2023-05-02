Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q3 guidance at $1.00-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.00-$1.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lumentum Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumentum (LITE)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.