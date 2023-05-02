Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.