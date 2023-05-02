Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

