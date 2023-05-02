Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.78. 47,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 58,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Kaleyra Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $41,965.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 311,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,051.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLR. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 52.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kaleyra by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

