JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $413.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.