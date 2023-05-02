Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.