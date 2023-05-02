Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

