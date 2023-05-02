InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Trading Down 2%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.