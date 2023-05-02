Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after buying an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,916,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.