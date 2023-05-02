Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after buying an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,916,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.53.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.