Ieq Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE RCL opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $79.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.