Ieq Capital LLC Has $28.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPM opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $413.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

