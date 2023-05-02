Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

