Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Amundi raised its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

