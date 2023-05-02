Head-To-Head Contrast: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) & Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helios Technologies and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helios Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $78.20, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Helios Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than Crane NXT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $885.40 million 2.25 $98.40 million $3.03 20.12 Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.80 $401.10 million $7.55 6.32

This table compares Helios Technologies and Crane NXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helios Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Helios Technologies pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crane NXT pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Helios Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 11.11% 17.33% 9.17% Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Summary

Crane NXT beats Helios Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment offers electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles and stationary and power generation equipment. The company was founded by Robert E. Koski and John Allen in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Crane NXT

(Get Rating)

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

