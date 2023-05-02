Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.94.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.09. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of C$14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.8328358 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

