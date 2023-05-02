GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $5.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EAF opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

