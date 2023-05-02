GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.
GDS Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GDS opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
