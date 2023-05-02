GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

