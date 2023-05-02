FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Trading 0.3% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 145,109 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $520.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

