Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after acquiring an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

