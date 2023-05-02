Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJGet Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

