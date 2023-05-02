DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 1,003,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 907,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 829,399 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,183,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 783,121 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

DKNG stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

