Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading 5% Higher

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.35 and last traded at $200.35. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.