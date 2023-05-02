Critical Review: Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) vs. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.09%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Trillion Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 2.76 $118.01 million $5.99 7.36 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 36.68% 41.38% 23.90% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Trillion Energy International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Trillion Energy International

(Get Rating)

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.