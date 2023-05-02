ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.