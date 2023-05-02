ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.11.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
COP opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Read More
