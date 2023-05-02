Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.