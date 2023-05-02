Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

CDAY stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

