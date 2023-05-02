Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

