Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

Several analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

