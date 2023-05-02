bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in bluebird bio by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $464.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.83. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.