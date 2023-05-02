bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in bluebird bio by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Trading Up 0.5 %
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.83. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.
